Bill McSwain was asked to run for governor by Sen. Pat Toomey, who voted to impeach Donald Trump over the Jan. 6 political charade. Polls frequently show the overwhelming majority of Republicans believe the 2020 election was stolen.
Republican candidate for governor McSwain refused to investigate voter fraud in 2020 when he was the sitting U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania.
He had the power and authority to investigate voter fraud in Philadelphia and help Trump but he simply didn’t have the backbone to do it. If you can’t find voter fraud in Philadelphia then in my opinion you must be blind or incompetent. McSwain now boasts of working for Trump despite refusing to help him when the president needed him most.
I don’t trust McSwain to make the difficult decisions facing our state residents, which is why I wouldn't trust him to be our governor. We must make informed decisions when deciding who we vote for in the upcoming primary. We need someone who is going to help restore our drilling of gas, rebuke critical race theory in our schools and stop fraudulent voting by returning to the voting laws that were enacted by we the people in a referendum vote.
Dr. Garret Breakiron
Chairman, Fayette County Reagan Republicans
