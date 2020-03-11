Those who follow the chaos administration have long known that days were numbered for Acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney, and finally, he has been replaced by a Trump sycophant, North Carolina U. S. Representative Mark Meadows.
Mulvaney was a surprising choice for the position because he was known for his consistent opposition to bloated federal budgets and burgeoning debt. He set all of that aside in order to work for a president who is shaping up to be the greatest deficit spender in history by far, something which Republicans now ignore because runaway spending is only important to them when a Democrat is president.
Mulvaney's goose began to be roasted when he conducted a disastrous, widely-viewed news conference in which he admitted the quid pro quo Trump shakedown of the Ukrainian president, telling the news media that "this happens all the time" and adding with arrogance the directive to, "get over it". More recently, he left the Trump reservation by stating that our country desperately needs immigrants in order to keep the economy humming, placing him in direct conflict with his boss and the influential young anti-immigrant advisor Stephen Miller, who has been revealed to have white supremacist ties. Both Miller and Trump have acted to restrict not only illegal, but legal immigration.
New Chief of Staff Meadows has demonstrated himself to be a champion of ignoring reality and facts as he vigorously defends the president at all costs, which is now the primary criteria for selection to serve in this administration. If his loyalty ever wavers in serving the man who is loyal to no one, he can expect to be out on his ear and to suffer humiliation at the hands of the Tweeter in Chief as have so many others who failed to recognize that by joining the Trump staff, they were stepping into a lion's den.
Oren Spiegler
Peters Township
