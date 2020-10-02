As a custodian, I know the middle class is the backbone of this nation, and it’s appalling to see Trump and the Republican party going to war on it. I’m worried about how American workers, never mind the entire country, can survive another four years of a Trump presidency.
We have a sham artist in the White House. As Bob Woodward’s interview recordings demonstrate, we can’t count on Trump to tell the truth — even if our lives depend on it. Handling the pandemic is important, but under the Trump administration, there’s no direction or guidance. The economy is suffering from COVID, and the one thing he and the Republicans have managed to do is pad the pockets of the rich. Stuffing tax loopholes in the CARES Act is just the latest way Trump helps the rich get richer.
Meanwhile, unions are under constant attack by the Trump administration. They have changed labor policies in favor of corporations and against workers at every turn. They have made it harder for people to form a union or be safe and protected on the job. The administration supported the Supreme Court Janus decision which forced millions of workers into a “right to work” environment where their voice and rights on the job are in jeopardy. Your average worker needs someone with some clout to come to bat for them, and Trump and the Republicans want to take it away. Appallingly, the Trump administration and their Republican backers in the Senate held up coronavirus stimulus relief for millions of Americans so that corporations are not liable if their employees get COVID-19.
Donald Trump is no friend to workers.
Joe Biden is the candidate to combat the attacks on working people. Biden has always been for unions and working people. I know he will strengthen us — not diminish us. He’s winning endorsements from unions because his long record of championing for workers’ rights gives us hope again. Not only does he support raising the minimum wage to $15 an hour, and expand health care for millions of people, he wants to make it easier for everyone to join a union. This offers a brighter economic future to all Americans, and sets up our country for greater success.
I feel the Biden-Harris ticket will take America in exactly the direction workers like myself need.
Peter Schlosky
Carmichaels
