The new section of Route 21 just finished between Revere and the Footdale intersection is a very bad job. It reminds me of the rides at Kenneywood -- rock-n-roll and dips and bumps.
Has anyone from PennDot driven on this section of the road? I drive a local county bus and my passengers sure can feel the difference in riding on this section of the road. It was a great addition of a center turn lane, but the rest of road is terrible. Can someone from PennDot check this out and maybe have the company come back and repave this section?
Steve Corcoran
Masontown
