November fast approaches, and this time, we need to think carefully about criteria for choosing our leaders. This election is vital to America. Today's world scene contains some extremely vicious and predatory bad actors, making it necessary for us to have a hard, perceptive leader willing to take bold action to strengthen and protect America. He must be honest and God fearing, a leader who is strong in facing our enemies while simultaneously protecting our weak.
America is slipping. Immorality, violence, and dishonesty abound. We are divided, due in large part, to an outrageously biased media, a dysfunctional educational system, and abundant socialist agitators. As a nation, our strength and destiny resides in our character. The leaders we elect will forge America's character. November will determine if America holds t rue to democracy or turns to socialism. Compare the two competitors for president.
We know where Trump will lead because for three years he has been fulfilling his 2016 campaign promises. Biden, the self-proclaimed better builder, calls himself potentially the most progressive (code for socialist) president ever. He will take us backward to dependence on China and to an overseas economy. He will attempt to erase all that Trump has accomplished. Under Biden, we will no longer be a bulwark against communism. Our military will wane, our local police forces will dwindle, and the second amendment will disappear, and with it, individual ability to defend ourselves as crime rises. He will bankrupt our economy as he attempts to destroy the fossil fuel industry. Washington will run education which means education will continue t o slide.
A Biden America will look like Portland, Seattle and Chicago, a huge Democrat-run sanctuary tent city in flames. Biden, as a Democrat, will champion choice to kill unborn babies while also choosing to slay charter schools and school choice.
Biden intends to build a socialist America, but "not one more foot of border wall." let us vote to keep America from becoming a socialist utopia where everything is free except freedom. Socialism always fails.
We must have a president that is physically and mentally tough enough for twenty hour days with many sleepless nights. He must be mentally and emotionally capable of making tough, world-shaking decisions. The US helped deter Nazi domination and helped free Eastern Europe from the Soviet communists. Now, we must stare down Communist China, a herculean task which requires a gritty, master strategist. We must continue our efforts toward independence from China or learn to speak Chinese. Russia, Iran and North Korea present no small challenge, either. If we are to protect the world and ourselves from Communist tyranny, we need a brave fighter who has every faculty honed to keen, razor sharpness. A nice-guy pussycat with golden, stroke-worthy leg hair, a "China is our friend" strategist would be disastrous for America .
The strength of our nation depends also on a robust economy. To be robust, our economy must have low unemployment and repatriation of manufacturing. Trump built such an economy.
COVID-19 became an economic speed bump, but we will recover if we choose wisely in November. He who set our ship aright with tax cuts and fewer business regulations will help us continue full steam ahead if he is re-elected. About COVID-19: mayors said they would handle the pandemic. They did not, yet Trump helped them anyway. US has done about as well as Europe which has roughly the same population and the same number of deaths. Are European deaths on Trump, too?
Basement Biden, China's friend, has a shadowy past. Recall his familiarity with avowed racists, his self-admitted quid pro quo with Ukraine, and son Hunter's funny business with Ukraine and China? After a lifetime in politics, Biden owns not one outstanding accomplishment. However, in three years, while persecuted unmercifully by hostile Democrats and media, Trump, who through tweeting is transparent like no other president, has established record low unemployment, record stock markets, lower taxes, a better business environment, and better trade agreements. America is back in space, has a stronger military, and has a secure southern border. What president ever accomplished more? He is the warrior we need! In November, for America's sake, think deeper than"presidential" and "nice guy."
DeWitt Clinton is a resident of Dunbar.
