Defending a traitor interestingly – but unsurprisingly – former president Donald Trump has come out as a staunch defender of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee, after Lee’s statue was removed from downtown Richmond, Va. He issued a statement praising Lee’s military acumen.
The leader of the Army of Northern Virginia had two major victories early in the Civil War at Fredericksburg and Chancellorsville. Those were followed by a decisive defeat at Gettysburg in 1863. Lee was responsible for the deaths of over 360,000 Union soldiers, including the infamous Fort Pillow Massacre. That to me is treason.
Trump also commended Lee’s love of his home state of Virginia. He fought to preserve slavery. I am a big lover and cheerleader for my native state of Pennsylvania, but would never dream of overthrowing the government of the country that I love even more. Trump called Lee a “unifying force” after the Civil War. But Lee felt that Black people did not deserve citizenship and said that they “cannot vote intelligently.”
Mr. Trump coming down on the side of insurrection doesn’t surprise me.
Bernie Quarrick
South Union Township
