It should be no surprise that a president who is tone deaf to public perception, a president who cares only about his base, a president who has defended those accused of the abuse of women, has named Kenneth Starr and Alan Dershowitz to his impeachment defense team.
Starr was separated from his position as Chancellor of Baylor University after it was determined that he had mishandled the investigation of sexual assaults at the school.
Alan Dershowitz has defended notorious figures of history, was a good friend of the loathsome, late Jeffrey Epstein until his death, and has been accused by one of Epstein's victims of being a beneficiary of his scheme to lure underage females into providing sexual services.
The president is certainly entitled to choose whomever he wishes to represent him. His poor judgment in selecting famed, but tainted attorneys for his impeachment defense is noted with disgust by those of us who have not fallen into the Trump orbit.
Oren Spiegler
Peters Township
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.