According to Webster's dictionary, the definition of an idiot is a "stupid person." Many readers were offended by the Dec. 3 editorial cartoon that grouped together people for whatever your political agenda may have been. Your point could have been made by the elimination of the word "idiot."
Did you know my underlying medical condition or that of some of the thousands of other readers you called an idiot? Some are doctors and nurses.
Did you research the religious background of those you chose to judge? I am sure not.
Whoever put the caption in the cartoon is the idiot.
Chuck Dean
Fairchance
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.