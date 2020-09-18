As a sophomore in high school, this is my opinion of online learning;
Online/remote schooling is not the move. As a visual learner I find myself struggling. The environment of being home and learning is distracting, and frustrating. Children with learning disabilities have it even worse. Even as I am watching my teachers on the screen and listen to them speak, it is much easier for my mind to wonder off.
During my classes (I only have four, I’m on a blocked schedule) it is entirely lecturing with very little walk through’s on assignments. I am expected to do the majority of the assignments and any work given, after class. I have classes from 7:54 a.m. to 2:35 p.m. (With a half hour lunch break). If I have any questions I am only to contact my teachers during school hours while in other classes, even though I’m supposed to do my work outside of class? Several of my classmates have so much work that could have been completed in class that they are not finishing until 10:30-11 p.m.at night, through no fault of their own.
In this specific environment I feel I am not truly learning. I feel if I can complete the work, and ace the test I am only doing what is required to pass the class, not as if I am able to obtain the information I learned and apply it.
If it couldn’t get worse, it does. The iPad provided to me from the district doesn’t let me join my live class. I had planned to use my laptop to look at my online textbooks, and certain assignments. Due to my iPad not working I have had to use my cell phone to join my live classes. The iPad I use to look at my assignments (now called modules) for the day. I am now using three devices for a job that was supposed to be performed on one mobile device. It would have made much more sense if the school district had made a dry run before the beginning of classes. Any glitches or bugs would have been discovered and corrected.
I respect the teachers who are working tirelessly to make this a stress free environment for each of their students. I believe this is a learning experience for us all, but I am disappointed. I think the school district should have rethought their reopening plan.
Ariana Frankenfield
Uniontown
