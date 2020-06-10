Rome wasn't built in a day. Nor is unity and equality among all the races. With positive change, can we reach that goal? A "sore spot" can be temporarily managed by the application of a Band Aid, but after countless applications over a period of many, many years that "sore spot" remains unhealed. It is now festering as the wounds deepen, more blood is shed, and extreme pain is evident. What is the prognosis? Presently, the prognosis is grim. What will it take to heal those profound wounds: No more Band Aids!
As citizens of the United States, we are free to lawfully protest, but nowhere will we find laws that permit burning of properties, looting, and causing bodily harm. Donald Trump has done little as president during these trying times. The launching of the space capsule in Florida took precedence over the riots ravaging cities across America,
Every American has a responsibility to do his part in ending the difficult scenes we have painfully observed in the past week. Presidential leadership -- we have none! Time for a change. A businessman we do not need in the White House. We desperately need a leader dedicated to the needs of the American people! Our "acting president" is incompetent and negligent. Keep that in mind as we go to the polls in the November election.
Grace Beck
Rostraver Township
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.