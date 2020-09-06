As one of your commissioners, I see firsthand the immeasurable impact federal and state funding has on Fayette County. That is why it’s so important for all citizens to participate in the ongoing 2020 Census.
Since the Census began on April 1, Fayette County has seen just over 61 percent participation. While we are on par with the current national county average, this is not enough. We must significantly raise our numbers in order to continue receiving the appropriate amount of government funding for our county.
It is unfortunate that the Census has coincided with the coronavirus pandemic. While we anticipated COVID-19 having a slight impact on Census operations, we cannot let it derail our progress completely.
All counties rely on Census data to be able to conduct fair redistricting, provide statistical support for grant applications, help communities plan for future needs and so much more. More than $675 billion in federal funds is distributed back to tribal, state and local governments annually.
We must remain a fourth-class county in order to receive our fair share of federal and state funding and only you, our citizens, can make it happen.
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development, Fayette County could lose approximately $2,100 in funding for each citizen that goes uncounted this year. That is unacceptable, and we are determined to ensure the highest participation rate possible.
When our funding is cut short, we, as your commissioners, must find ways to make up the difference. Unfortunately, that could mean limiting existing services or eliminating programs. No one wants any of those things to happen, which is why the Census is so important.
The Board of Commissioners and the Fayette County Office of Planning, Zoning and Community Development began laying the groundwork for a successful Census way back in 2018. County officials then worked tirelessly to prepare for 2020, most notably creating a Complete Count Committee to help us promote participation countywide.
The committee consists of elected officials from our municipalities; members of community organizations or faith-based groups; and education, business, social service, health and other professionals. I would like to thank those individuals for their hard work and dedication to help Fayette County reach its Census goals.
The county also received a $10,000 grant from DCED, which has helped the Complete Count Committee bolster outreach and advertising strategies for hard-to-reach citizens in our communities. Officials are currently using the funds to develop a strategy for helping all citizens more easily navigate the Census questionnaire website.
I was able to easily complete my Census survey online at www.2020Census.gov, but mail and telephone options are also available. If you need help, we have county officials and Complete Count Committee members ready to answer your questions at 724-430-1210.
Anyone who has not yet completed the 2020 Census questionnaire - I encourage you to do so. Those who have, please join me in telling your family, friends and neighbors to participate before the October 1 deadline. It’s the most important thing we can do right now to keep Fayette County moving forward.
Vincent A. Vicites is a Fayette County Commissioner.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.