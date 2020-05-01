Although it is not by any means the greatest sin of the Trump presidency, Vice-President Pence declining to wear a mask during a photo opportunity visit to the renowned Mayo Clinic was evidence that this is an administration which governs under the credo of, "Do as I say, not as I do".
When the president announced the recommendation of the Centers for Disease Control that individuals wear masks to protect others when visiting a public place, he was quick to note that it was optional and that he was not going to do it. Naturally, his adoring vice-president follows the "leader", violating the Mayo Clinic's mask-wearing protocol of which he had been made aware, and being the only person seen without a mask. He seeks to justify his unwillingness to comply by saying that he is protected through regular testing for the virus and that he wanted to be able to look people in the eye, something which a mask would not preclude.
Donald Trump and Mike Pence could not be more different human beings, but in other respects, they are two peas in a pod. In this instance, their coalescence is with callous disregard for public health.
Oren Spiegler
Peters Township
Not wearing a mask was intentional The purpose was to say to Trump Supporters SEE YOU DONT NEED A MASK DO NOT LISTEN TO THOSE LIBERALS AND THEIR FALSE CLAIM THAT WE CAN NOT OPEN UP iT IS PERFECTLY SAFE TO NOT WEAR A MASK
