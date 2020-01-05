Christmas is the time when we celebrate the birth of Jesus. We see houses decorated with bright lights, listen to Christmas music, watch all of the holiday movies and see the beautiful nativity displays. Some of us are fortunate enough to spend time with family and friends. Some may even attend a Christmas service at church. It is truly a beautiful time of the year.
It is also a time of politics. Our country is divided. Imagine my surprise when I recently passed a church and instead of a nativity or Christmas display, I saw a political sign supporting a candidate. I am a firm believer that church is not about politics. I know what I believe and if I was looking for a church to attend, it would not be one with a political sign.
Sadly, this is nothing new. Many years ago, my grandmother had a friend for over 60 years. You can imagine that over the years, they discussed many things including politics. My grandmother was a retired minister and she was homebound, unable to get out to church. She and her friend had talked about who they were voting for in the next election. They were both voting for the same candidate. Her friend went to church and was told they were to vote for the other person. They needed to tell their friends and if they don't listen, they should cut them out of their life. That's exactly what happened. Many times my grandmother tried to talk to her friend, but she would never talk to her again. That's sad.
Another example of politics not belonging in church happened in a service that I was attending. The minister said if the people vote for a certain political party that they were going to hell. (I'm still trying to find that in the Bible.) Imagine his surprise when over half of the people attending that night were of that party. I won't even start on so called TV ministers who love to preach politics.
I cannot understand how a church can support any candidate. The best way to drive someone away from God is to push your political views on them. We have to realize that there are all political parties attending our services. It might be okay if it is on social media, but not from the pulpit. We try hard to get people into church. Putting a political sign outside just shows people this is what is the most important thing to us.
Throughout the year and especially at during the holidays, let's try to get along.
Let's love each other despite of our different political views. As Jesus said in John 15 : 12, "This is my command, that you love one another as I have loved you." It is repeated in verse 17. "These things I command you , that you love one another."
Love is a commodity that is missing from our world. Let's start now to love each other whether or not we agree politically. Remember, it is a command that we love one another. Have a peace filled new year.
Margie Groves
Grindstone
