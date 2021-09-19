We see once again that the greatest peril into which the citizens of Pennsylvania are placed occurs when the General Assembly is in session.
Having failed to succeed in multiple attempts to throw out the votes of millions of state residents, a band of Republican legislator frauds is pursuing yet another audit of the result of the Nov. 3 election, this at the behest of constituents who do not have faith in our system of elections. Their latest scheme is to subpoena personal information about the state's voters which could conceivably become public fodder. Why do these rural representatives' constituents not trust the system? Because Donald Trump said that the election was fraudulent: no proof required! HE has spoken!
Shall there also be an investigation as to whether the Earth is flat if a sufficient number of constituents express concern? How about attempting to determine whether we did actually place astronauts on the moon and and whether the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre actually took place? Inquiring minds of the delusional want to know!
If members of the hijacked Republican Party succeed in obtaining the data about Pennsylvania voters that they seek, we will have reached a new low in the effort to subvert our democracy.
History will judge these individuals, who have forgotten and forsaken their oaths of office. They have gone off the deep end in an effort to appease those who believe lies: politics over principle.
Oren Spiegler
Peters Township
