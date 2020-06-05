On June 1, I watched as the Trump administration used flash grenades, chemical gas, pepper balls, batons, and brute force to clear peaceful protesters from a park near the White House.
Trump then marched through the forcibly vacated “battle space,” as his secretary of defense called it, to stand in front of a church.
Our draft dodger in chief and defender of the faith then posed with a bible that his daughter pulled out of her $1,500 Max Mara handbag.
All this from a man whose every utterance and every action are unChristian.
I never imagined I would see such disgraceful and cowardly behavior from a president of the United States.
God help us.
Michael Comiskey
Connellsville
