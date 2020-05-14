In an commentary in the April 26 edition, Ed Nicholson seemed to bemoan the fact that staying at home has slowed the pandemic we are all living with. Ed does not believe the news media, he believes fake doctor and would-be king Trump. I'm surprised he has not taken the cure. If he had listened to the "real news" instead of faux news he would have learned that the governors of the states both R and D did not make any laws that forbid people from going to church; however, they did say you can not put others in danger and if closing is the logical way to do that then businesses should do that voluntarily as most have done.
Fortunately, most churches have shown they believe in the guidance of Christ when he said, "Love each other as I have loved you," They do this by complying with the social distancing guidelines suggested (not made law}. These real, not the fake $60 internet ordained ministers, care for their congregation and will do all they can to protect them. If that means comforting parishioners over the phone or social media that is what they do. They do not invite them to come to a packed church where they can become infected from an invisible virus. Ed seems"to believe-our democracy should not -- protect its citizens that the government does not have the right to pass laws designed to protect "we the people."
Ed says our government can not tell people to stay home or close down or shutter businesses. The ayatollah seems to believe that our constitution does not give our government the right to tell its citizens what to do, dictate to a business, or shutter a business. The preamble to the U.S. Constitution gives our democracy the guidance and wisdom to create laws and regulations Without laws and regulations, how long do you think we the people would survive eating in restaurants over run with rats and roaches? Or how will children be safe in a daycare centers run by pedophiles and on and on.
Trump covered up the foreseeable pandemic when he was informed by our intelligence agencies in January. Instead of alerting our country, he played the pandemic down, covered the information up, and probably caused thousands of Americans to lose their lives. Moscow Mitch McConnell without input from Democrats designed the first $2 trillion legislation to benefit the rich. These sleazy Republicans are the people Ed Nicholson supports. He says he believes in Christ, but his active support for people like Predator Trump and Moscow Mitch show he does not believe the teachings of Christ.
Maybe if Ed would borrow a bible from some one he could read "Matthew 25: 31-46." It will tell him how real Christians should treat all of Gods people not just the select few. Or he could read "Mark 7: 17-24." Mark describes Trump to a T.
It is possible Ed might think the bible is just more "fake news" and has no relevance today. The bible describes Jesus as a liberal because he did all the things Trump supporters hate. Things like feeding the hungry (food stamps), healing the sick (Obamacare), giving shelter to the stranger (immigrants), and to top it all off, Jesus was not a racist, a misogynist or a predator. How could any self-righteous fascist, alt-right-wing Republican possibly support anyone like Jesus.
James Sloan
Hopwood
