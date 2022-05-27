In light of the massacre in Texas on Tuesday, why do Republicans stop common sense background checks for gun purchases?
Why don’t they support red flag warnings so mentally ill people can’t buy guns, and most pressing of all, why are military assault weapons still being sold?
Those are for killing people, which we saw earlier this week at Robb Elementary school.
Rose Ann Joseph
Uniontown
