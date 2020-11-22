We all know the effects coronavirus has had. At one point or another, each state has been shut down to stop the spread of the virus with good intentions to help stop the spread of the virus. Unfortunately, that comes with unintentional consequences for people who already felt stuck.
COVID-19 has caused the abused who have been trying to get out or awaiting the right moment to escape from being trapped inside with their abusers. No one could ever have imagined how bad this would have become. I believe that we as a people are not doing enough to make sure they are heard. Everyone being locked inside has made it that much easier for abusers. Put yourself in their shoes and imagine what this must be like.
Abusive situations can start in a number of ways. You might not even realize that certain people can be abusive toward you or anyone else you know. We all love our parents, aunts, uncles, and other family members in our close circle, but they may act like they love when in reality they don’t.
Domestic violence is a pattern of abuse in which one partner in an intimate relationship attempts to take power and control over another. It can occur in both opposite-sex and same-sex relationships, and can happen to intimate partners who are married, living together, or dating. It can happen to anyone, anywhere, at any time. There are many types of abuse – physical, sexual, emotional, neglect, abandonment, etc. Sadly, most people don’t know how to help victims. With more knowledge and help we can address this problem.
There are a number of ways that we can determine if someone is being abused. Look back at how they have been acting. You may begin to see that their personality has changed, and they are just overall different. You should ask if they are OK. Chances are you are the only one to ask that question. Check up on people if they aren’t OK. They might not be up to talking about it right away, but knowing that you care is a step in the right direction.
Don’t forget to check on your friends or family members. You never know who may need it.
Robert Jubin
Uniontown
