In his rants about the media and the current political climate, Mr. "Ed" Nicholson made some disingenuous comments about certain political leaders and about the current state of media -- read "fake news".
When I read an commentary)in the April 26 edition, I prefer precise language that avoids hyperbole. Blanket statements without one specific example to support the accusations do not impress me. Mr. Nicholson deplores "fake news," which is admirable; however, that phrase is a dog whistle for conservatives who forgive Mr. Trump for his outlandish misstatements and his complete untruths. Mr. Nicholson does not offer one specific example of media fake news. I repeat, not one example.
In the area of so-called "fake news", Mr. Trump promoted the use of hydroxychloroquine (an anti-malaria medication) and the injections of disinfectants in the human body. Medical experts unanimously rejected these treatments as dangerous. When the media questioned Mr. Trump about his ridiculous statements, he, as usual, denied making them and accused the media of "fake news."
May I add, I watched those newscasts live and I watched and heard Mr. Trump make those preposterous statements. It was fact and the media reported it accurately, But many Tr.umpsters will blindly follow him and will gleefully attack the legitimate media and spew claims of "fake news" when in fact the news report was totally accurate.
Mr. Nicholson, in his recent commentary said, and I quote it exactly, "Democrats and some Republicans have for years borrowed and wasted untold billions of dollars." As I read and literally interpreted that comment, the inference is ALL Democrats are profligate spenders and only some Republicans are not frugal. I would like to point out that in the last 75 years, the only president to have a surplus, meaning spending less than monies collected, was the democratically-elected William Clinton.
Alex Bezjak
Uniontown
