A recent letter to the editor was written by a person masquerading as a minister of God, In my opinion, he is only in it for the easy money. It's obvious he doesn't understand the separation of church and state! He should mind his own business and continue to suck the money out of the gullible people that believe his misinformation. He is obviously a disciple of the '"apparent" chosen one -- the Trump conman -- who wants to run our country as a dictator. There should be no space in America for any false prophets or money changers using the name of the Lord for their own enrichment.
Charles Minor
Uledi
(0) comments
