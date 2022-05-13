Fayette County is always working hard to improve and expand its recreational offerings for all who live in and visit our area.
Part of that progress includes the ongoing implementation of our Fayette County Parks Master Site Development Plan, designed in collaboration with the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR).
The plans were finalized following a series of open houses, in which citizens provided crucial input detailing what they envisioned for the future of the county-owned Dunlap Creek, Jacobs Creek and German-Masontown parks.
Since 2019, the Master Site Plan has resulted in an increase in grant funding for our parks, with $621,050 received thus far. Ranging from a $5,000 Chevron and Community Foundation of Fayette County grant for help with Phase II at Jacobs Creek, to a $250,000 DCNR grant for necessary accessibility and stormwater upgrades at multiple parks, all funding is put directly toward bettering some of our most valuable recreational assets.
At German-Masontown Park, some ongoing and future grant-funded projects include relocation of or upgrades to the pavilions, amphitheater and baseball fields. Upon project completion, German-Masontown Park will also have a walking loop trail, skate park, splash pad, all-purpose court, dog park, hiking trails and more.
New playground equipment, restrooms, riparian-buffers and lighting are just a few of the many improvements slated for Jacobs Creek Park under the Master Site Plan.
Fayette County was most recently awarded a $171,000 DCNR grant for construction of a 9,800-linear-foot perimeter loop walking trail at Dunlap Creek Park. A dog park, new boat dock and “green” community and education center are also part of the plan.
Having a detailed, well-designed Master Site Plan has been instrumental, as planning and grant funding eligibility go hand-in-hand. Fayette County Parks and Recreation Director Tom Petrus has done a great job helping us secure that funding and implement our plans.
Additionally, we will continue partnering with the parks’ municipalities and other local organizations to pursue grants for in-kind work, in the hopes of completing the many Master Site Plan projects in the next few years. We are extremely grateful for the support received from our Office of Planning, Zoning and Community Development; project engineers, and the many residents who provided valuable feedback during the design process.
Improving and expanding recreation means offering more opportunities for exercise and healthy living for our citizens and visitors. As Fayette County works to become a Blue Zones Community, we look forward to seeing the Master Site Plan come to fruition, as our parks will continue to play an integral role in our overall county well-being.
You can learn more about our Fayette County parks at www.fayettecountypa.org. We hope everyone will join us in enjoying all our county parks have to offer this summer.
Vincent A. Vicites
Fayette County Commissioner
