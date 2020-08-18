Mine is a simple, reasonable and practical message to any Republican who opposes, votes against, giving the United States Postal Service (USPS) funding needed to process efficiently and timely mail-in ballots in the upcoming November election: do NOT flood the USPS with your glossy campaign mailers, often highlighting outright lies and neglecting to identify your political party’s affiliation, addressed to hundreds or thousands of voters in your electoral border, claiming you are the best candidate or deserve to be re-elected.
If I can’t vote by mail, I don’t want my postal delivery person putting your propaganda in my mailbox.
Richard Ringer
Uniontown
