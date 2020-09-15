Just a few questions for your readers to think about: Can a Republican win an election without appealing to fear? Why are white people so afraid of racial unity? According to Proverbs 6:16 - 19 bearing false witness is a sin. Is it a sin when a person knowingly tweets or retweet’s a message that they know in their heart is not true or is misleading? Thank you for taking the time to think about these questions.
Suzie Morris
Dunbar
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.