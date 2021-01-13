On Jan. 6, I watched events unfold from that afternoon until the early hours of Thursday morning. Watching the stultifying drone of congressional floor debate give way to images of Capitol police being pushed aside by a terrorist mob was jarring, to say the least. I felt the same knot in the pit of my stomach I had while watching the events of Sept. 11, 2001.
Both times, my country was being attacked by terrorists. Only this time the terrorists could be my neighbors. A woman wearing a Trump flag was shot and killed as she tried to force her way into a room occupied by members of Congress. Three members of the mob had medical emergencies and died. A member of the Capitol police force was beaten to death. Who do we bomb now? Who gets to feel the shock and awe this time?
I am deeply ashamed that Guy Reschenthaler, our representative in Congress, was engaged, at that very moment, in an attempt to nullify the legally cast votes of millions of his fellow Pennsylvanians. On top of that, today I read that former Pennsylvania lawmaker Rick Saccone was among the crowd perpetrating this atrocity. Do not believe that this heinous act was the work of anybody other than Trump cultists. This was the direct result of lies shouted by Donald J. Trump from the beginning of his time in office. He has said over and over that our elections are fraudulent. The people who believe in him believe his lies. My only consolation is that Trump was defeated. He is on his way to face whatever justice he deserves.
My goal for the next two years is to devote whatever resources and ability I have at my disposal to the defeat of our shameful, despicable congressman in the House of Representatives.
Charles Moser
Dawson
