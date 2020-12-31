U.S. Rep. Guy Reschenathler often boasts of being a proud former member of the military. On Dec. 28, he voted to betray every one of its service members.
For 59 years, the Defense Authorization Act, which funds the military, had been signed into law without controversy. This year, the $740 billion bill, which includes pay raises for service members, was vetoed by the president, in large part due to his objections to the provision within it which provided for the renaming of military bases which currently honor Confederate traitors. Trump has said regarding the renaming of bases, the following, "You don’t want to take away our heritage and history."
"Our" heritage, Mr. President?
The House voted to override the veto, and most Republicans joined their Democratic colleagues in doing so, but the veto override did not secure the support of reactionary Republican Reschenthaler, who unconscionably voted no, a further indication that he will serve as a Trump stooge rather than to do right for those who place their lives on the line to serve our country.
Reschenthaler is one of many Republicans who have clearly pledged their allegiance to a failed and soon to depart president, the people be damned, even going so far as to sign his name to the ludicrous Texas lawsuit constructed to overturn the result of the election in states that Joe Biden legitimately and convincingly won. He should be ashamed.
Oren Spiegler
Peters Township
