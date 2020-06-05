I joined the Marine Corps and met guys that were just as afraid as I was because we did not know if we would have to fight for our Country but we knew that we would. I served as a Police Officer for 28 years. Everyday we went to work, we didn't know if we would see our Family again. We had our fears but we went anyway. I am not saying these things to praise myself, I am trying to tell people that it is okay to be afraid but don't run from adversity, face it.
My wife is 77 and I am 80 years old. We know that our time is running out, we have put our trust in God to protect us and choose to live our life to the fullest, That is our right. There are those that have serious concerns about this virus and we all care about you. If you choose to stay home and wear a mask, that is your right, But there are a lot of people that want to get on with their lives, but that opportunity is being taken away from them due to the conditions we are forced to live under at the present time.
We all want our kids and Grandkids to have a chance to grow up, face their fears and become who and what they want to be. We have young adults that want to make a life for themselves and their Family. Small Buisness trying to fulfill their dreams. I could go on, because there are so many that are hurting and suffering and wondering where their future Is going.
Every time we step out our door, we all take a chance but we all love life and we have a right to live that life and take those chances. Life is too short and we need to take advantage of it, because we don't know when God may say," your time is up."
If you truly believe that God and the Spirit of Jesus Christ is in us and will protect you, you will be surprised how much courage you will receive, to fight any crisis in your life.
God Bless America
Gene Barnhart
McClellandtown
