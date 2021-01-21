Our country was attacked by armed insurrectionists who stormed the halls of Congress looking for government employees to kill or take as hostages. All those involved in this attack on our country, including elected representatives like Guy Reschenthaler, need to be rounded up and taken to Gitmo where they can await their trial for armed insurrection against the United States of America.
These traitors to our country should not be allowed to roam free, plotting and planning more of their traitorous acts while going about enjoying the freedom they can only have in this, the greatest country in the world. All of those who stormed our Capitol should be rounded up and held just the same as the Taliban was rounded up and held. They are no better and do not deserve better treatment.
James Sloan
Hopwood
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.