The Salvation Army serves our most vulnerable neighbors all year long with critical services that change lives every single day. And because of your generosity this holiday season, the Give-a-Christmas Campaign, facilitated with kindness by the Herald-Standard, raised more than double its goal of $15,000. The grand total raised – because of your compassion – is $32,044.
On behalf of everyone we serve, we thank you for donating to this worthy cause. We are so blessed to have your support as we continue to navigate the ongoing challenges of the pandemic. We thank you and know that God blesses you this new year, as your donations will directly impact people in so many ways. Your support will lift up people like this individual who recently received support from The Salvation Army Uniontown as he struggled with homelessness:
“I will always be grateful for what The Salvation Army has done for me. If The Salvation Army wasn’t here, I wouldn’t have had a place to eat lunch and wouldn’t have received the help to get an apartment. I have my sense of self-worth back and I actually feel human again.”
Your donations matter. Your kindness makes a difference. The money raised through Give-A-Christmas stays local, going to The Salvation Army centers in Uniontown, Markleysburg, Connellsville or Masontown. Together, those centers serve all of Fayette County.
On behalf of all the local units, we thank you for supporting services that help the most in need. By supporting this campaign, you have helped the single working mother needing assistance to provide Christmas gifts for her children. You have helped to restock our pantries after a busy holiday giving season. You have helped to provide clothing and furniture vouchers to The Salvation Army thrift store for fire victims, and those who are moving into more permanent living situations. You have provided weekend meals for elementary school students in your local school systems and a safe and warm place for people to receive the care and support that is needed to make it another day.
Today, the need is still great, so we ask that you keep those in prayer who may still need help as we begin 2022 with renewed hope and optimism. Whether you need support or want to support, we are here for you. The Salvation Army remains steadfast in serving our communities. Thank you and may God bless you.
Capt. Erin Rischawy
Capt. Danielle Hopping
