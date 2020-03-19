How do sanctuary cities get designated as a sanctuary city?
First of all, they need to have a Democrat as a mayor, and then refuse to budget tax money to pursue apprehend and incarcerate anyone that they feel is in this country illegally. The job of pursuing apprehending and incarcerating illegal immigrants in this country is the sole responsibility of the federal government. If every city, Uniontown included, put aside money to battle illegal immigration, those cities would need to quadruple the tax on business and residents. Ask the mayor of Uniontown how much it would cost to pursue arrest and incarcerate one illegal alien.
There are no cities in Pa. that budget money to house and feed people provide medical care and legal costs when those peoples' only crime is they are in the country illegally. Uniontown, Connellsville, Brownsville and every other city in Pa. are sanctuary cities, because none of them budget money to enforce immigration laws. I know the haters do not like to hear this but that is the facts. Ask the mayor of Uniontown how much money he allocates to enforce federal immigration laws. The answer is none because we have a federal government to enforce federal immigration laws. Uniontown and the rest of Pa. cities don't have the resources to enforce federal law, pursue, apprehend, house, feed, take care of medical or legal problems for months at a time while the federal government tries to decide what to do with the illegal immigrant. Illegal immigration is a federal responsibility not a city by city responsibility.
Speaking of sanctuaries "make Fayette County stupid again" should be the motto of our county commissioners. I know you need not be very smart to be a county commissioner in Fayette County, but you should have some basic common sense. The decision by our county commissioners to designate Fayette County as a Second Amendment sanctuary county means law enforcement in Fayette County would need to turn a blind eye when a psychopath or a sociopath, a mass murderer, a common criminal, a would-be tough guy or a cowardly bar room big mouth takes his or her fully loaded AK47 down Main Street or into the mall or into Walmart with no restrictions, Second Amendment sanctuary county is the dumbest decision any law maker with a brain could make.
I have always said you do not need a brain to be a county commissioner in Fayette County. I believe the current commissioners should resign before they bankrupt the county and force local tax payers to pay millions when some idiot shoots someone seen to be a threat or an illegal immigrant and the county is sued for refusing to obey federal and state laws that are now on the books concerning gun rights.
A Second Amendment county sounds good to an idiot, but only to an idiot. What will our County commissioners do when every time some nut walks into a bar a mall a school or a movie theater brandishing their new gun and someone calls the police because they are fearful for their children?
Will the county commissioners put up the funds that it would take to police this sanctuary law? Will they reimburse the city every time a city or state patrolman has to answer a call from a scared mother or shop keeper? Maybe our commissioners could hire more sheriff deputies to answer all gun-related calls in the county. That would keep our regular police and state police out of danger.
Hopefully when the next county election comes around the tax payers of Fayette County will throw this clueless bunch out, and elect common sense representatives.
James Sloan
Hopwood
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.