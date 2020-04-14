I heartily applaud Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders for suspending his presidential campaign, recognizing reality: the virtually impossible amount of ground he would need to make up in order to catch former Vice-President Joe Biden in order to secure the Democratic nomination.
The party will now have the opportunity for an early unification, something which is so desperately needed in order to have the best chance of ending the long nightmare of the Trump presidency, three+ years which have brought the nation misery and dysfunction on a host of fronts, and which has surely inflicted more coronavirus illness and death than would otherwise have been necessary had we been blessed with a competent and compassionate leader who is focused on the good of the country rather than in promoting himself, currently through news conferences/campaign rallies, and paying close attention to his television and Facebook ratings.
Senator Sanders is an honorable and decent man with many noble ideas, a true public servant. He has and will surely continue to influence the Democratic Party. I hope and trust that this time around, he will be fully immersed in helping the Democratic nominee: his former nomination foe, and that he will be able to successfully bring along his loyal and passionate supporters, urging them to vote for another good and decent, true public servant for president, Joe Biden.
Oren Spiegler
Peters Township
