Be it known that I am NOT of the number of those bleak and somber critics who denounce and deplore any Christmas observance as totally pagan or carnal or detrimental to real Christianity. Christmas, for many, is a beautiful, happy, and wholesome spiritual celebration.
It is an especially useful and appropriate time to build and strengthen family ties and cohesion. Somehow it is often the best of times for calling forth the nobler instincts of humanity -- kindness, mercy, gratitude, gentleness, and even forgiveness. Many Christians are spiritually refreshed during this season and experience a deeper appreciation for and a closer relationship with Christ. I feel sadness for those who know not of what I speak or have no fond memories of some Christmas past with a united family.But sadly, for many Christians, the modern reality is that the exact opposite often happens at the Christmas season.
This traditional occasion to remember and honor Christ's birth—and rejoice in God's greatest gift to humanity -- and the opportunity to display a gracious, generous, humble, and forgiving attitude is rapidly changing. The change is much more than the crass commercialization and naked materialism we often now see.
We have lost our way. What has happened: Instead of peace there is so often turmoil and disappointment and even despair. We measure contentment [albeit short-lived] by the price of a toy or gadget or if it is a "hot gift item." Christmas office-parties are becoming more and more an occasion for debauchery, booze and drugs. It is tragic that for several decades that at this time of the year, more suicides will occur than at any other time.But there is an even more egregious concern. Ask any small child, "what happens" or "who comes" at Christmas? Some Christian parents keep their kids from church for weeks due to the danger of catching some "flu-bug." But they will stand with them in a 40-foot line at a mall with scores of squalling, bawling, sneezing, hacking kids, so they can "talk to Santa." And who is this "Santa?" The answer is quite simple. Santa is the world's substitute for Jesus to children. He possesses the very same divine attributes that are held by Christ, our Savior.For example, "Santa," [as is Jesus], is said to be "all-knowing."
Though it is probably not sung nowadays, when I was growing up, every kid used to know, the little Christmas ditty: "You better watch out, you better not cry, you better not pout, I'm telling you why Santa Clause is coming to town. "He sees you when you're sleeping; He knows when you're awake, He knows if you've been bad or good, so be good for goodness sake." That my friend is what theologians refer to as "omniscience."
Jesus, we are told fed on one occasion five thousand people from a small boy's lunch. But what is that compared to Santa's magic sleigh that holds all the gifts for an entire world? Other attributes of deity, namely, omnipotence, omnipresence, eternality, and immutability, are all exhibited by "Santa." Listen to how one encyclopedia describes him: "A mixture of human and supernatural attributes so delightful to children and adults." Have you ever heard of the "incarnation?" Wikipedia calls him "ageless, timeless, and immortal."Who can deny that Santa always favors rich children over the poor ones?
However, Jesus loves them all equally. Santa is said not to like "bad little boys and girls." Hallelujah, Jesus does! If He didn't, where would any of us be? My main concern is what small children might think as they grow up. There comes a day when they discover there is no Santa. I wonder what will happen and what they will feel when a parent or a Sunday-school teacher tries to tell them about this divine person called Jesus? I wonder as the Lord is exalted if it might come to their minds, "Yea, I heard that one before…only, then you called him Santa." In my opinion, I believe it is essential that parents are honest and never lie to their children. God has instilled into children the desire to trust their parents, and no parent should ever cause a child to lose that confidence.
Why not tell them the real purpose of Christmas and that Santa is "pretend" and that sometimes "it is okay to pretend." However, in my opinion, they should be told that all the gifts were given to them to show how much you love them.I promise you they can handle it. Christmas will then continue to be the "real deal" throughout their life. MERRY CHRISTMAS!
William "Ed" Nicholson is pastor of Grace Baptist Chapel at Little Summit in Dunbar Twp. He has earned graduate degrees in both Bible and Education. He is a life member of the amputee chapter of the Disabled American Veterans. He can be reached at willnpa9@gmail. com or at www.thegracebaptistchapel.com.
(2) comments
Ed, you wrote a beautiful piece for Christmas. It even "moved" me (of course I never lied to my kids about Santa, I merely "mishandled the truth" -ha-). Best wishes during this Christmas (and all the other days) to you and yer entire family. Since you're the closest thing to a pastor that I have, I hope to visit your Chapel on Christmas to hear your message. Dude, you're the ONLY preacher that I trust!
I really appreciate the kind words. Actually we had our Christmas services this past Friday, and this morning. I am going to be out of town on Christmas Day. Great to have you visit any time you can. It is always a definite encouragement to me.
