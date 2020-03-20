Now that our county commissioners have postponed the vote on the Second Amendment ordinance, hopefully they will take the time to think about it and permanently postpone the vote.
At a time when our commissioners should be working on reducing the budget, paying back the school districts the money owed them, inviting family sustaining jobs to the area and making our county parks more family friendly they have wasted time on a feel good, useless ordinance. Part of the definition of ordinance is “to govern matters not already covered by state and federal law.” Seems to me the state and federal government have the gun laws pretty well covered.
Don’t get me wrong, I am a very strong supporter of the Second Amendment, but we have to choose our battles with wisdom. This is why working to fill Harrisburg with pro-Second Amendment legislators is more beneficial than a useless ordinance. Strong pro-Second Amendment legislators will guard our gun rights, unlike ordinances.
There are two questions I would like to ask our commissioners. (1) How do you plan to enforce this ordinance and what are the penalties for the county employee that breaks this ordinance? (2) How do you plan to defend this ordinance in a court of law if someone like Attorney General Shapiro decides to sue the county over this ordinance? How will our county commissioners pay the legal fees for the county? It is not like we have a surplus of money for this. Is there going to be another tax increase to cover legal fees? How about stop wasting your time on a useless ordinance and get to work on matters that can actually benefit the families of Fayette County.
Gregory Chrash
Uniontown
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.