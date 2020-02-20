Honestly, I don't think there is a a more stark way to tell reasonably intelligent people to stay away from Fayette County than passing a useless manifesto of support for gun violence.
Calling this county a "Second Amendment sanctuary" is as silly as anything I have ever heard. The Second Amendment is in the Constitution which is the basic document on which the nation was founded. The constitution and the principles which are stated therein are law. All laws our various governments enact are to be measured against those principles.
We already have rights guaranteed by the Second Amendment. Passing a resolution in Uniontown will not change the rights, privileges or responsibilities of citizenship for Fayette County residents. It may cause people thinking of becoming residents of this county to take pause and wonder if this is a worthwhile place to bring their families. I own some guns and I have not once, not ever, been worried the government was going to send a squad of agents to my house to take them from me. Grow up people and stop acting like you have something to be afraid of.
Chuck Moser
Dawson
