There has been a lot of discussion about the current county commissioners passing an ordinance concerning the Second Amendment and to defy gun laws in the state.
Since the Pennsylvania Constitution was adopted it has been the responsibility of the representatives and senators to pass uniform gun laws for the entire state so that there would be no question for gun owners who travel from county to county. The draft ordinance that I read is not worth the paper it is written on. Fayette County does not have the resources to defend this ordinance. If we have a lawsuit filed by the Attorney General’s office, Fayette does not have the finances to defend any suit in court. This ordinance will also set a dangerous precedent for future county commissioners. What’s to prohibit a future county commissioner from passing an anti-gun ordinance? Think about it for a moment. What’s to stop a board of commissioners from passing any ordinance they want?
In the state of Virginia where this all started, many counties have now passed a Second Amendment Sanctuary Ordinance and nothing has changed. We need to concentrate our time, energy and money in getting more pro-Second Amendment representatives and senators elected.
In Virginia, Bloomberg dumped a pile of money to achieve an anti-gun state government. Bloomberg knew exactly where the power lies, not in feel good headlines or ordinances. If the residents of Pennsylvania don’t wake up, we will end up in the same position as Virginia. I believe that the efforts to get county ordinances passed are misguided and a waste of time and money. We need to concentrate our efforts in filling and keeping Harrisburg with pro-gun, pro-Second Amendment representatives and senators. This is where the power lies. This will make the biggest difference in Pennsylvanians keeping our gun rights.
Gregory Chrash
Uniontown
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.