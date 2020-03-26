Here we go with a new flu bug to battle here in the United States, in 2004 it was SARS, in 2008 is was Avian flu, in 2010 is was Swine flu, in 2012 is was MERS, in 2014 it was Ebola, in 2016 it was Zika, in 2018 Ebola again, and now in 2020 its the Coronavirus / COVID-19.
Interestingly enough, each of the above viruses originated from outside of the United States and are not of human origin as the Avian flu came from birds, Swine from pigs, Ebola from primates, and Zika from mosquitoes, while SARS, MERS, and the most recent COVID-19 all come from bats. Just as interesting is the fact that three of the seven viruses listed above (SARS, Avian, and COVID-19) all originated in China.
Now back to the original question, should the most recent COVID-19 virus be considered a “Pandemic” in America to the point of shutting whole industries down, putting millions of americans out of work, tanking the U.S. Economy, and causing mass hysteria?
First of all, let's put things into perspective, according to the CDC (Centers for Disease Control), this latest virus arrived to the United States in January of 2020 and as of March 25 there have been 775 confirmed deaths in the United States from this virus.
In my humble opinion, even one death is too many regardless of whether the death was the result of cancer, or heart attack, or stroke, or from war, or from a traffic accident. However, with that being said doesn't it seem like we are going wayyyyyy overboard with regard to this response of shutting whole industries down, putting millions of Americans out of work, tanking the U.S. economy, and causing mass hysteria?
For example according to the CDC, during the normal flu season between 2018-2019, the U.S.had 34,200 flu related deaths which was down from the normal flu and Zika flu combined death tally of 61,000 during 2017-2018....do the math and average it out and you will find that those 61,000 combined flu deaths from 2017-2018 average out to 167.1 deaths per day every day for 365 days in a year!! Divide out those 34,200 flu related deaths during 2018-2019 and you will find that 93.7 people died per day on average every day over that 365 day period.
Once again, I am NOT trying to make light of this current virus outbreak, what I am attempting to do is to shine some light on the facts, every year on average heart disease kills 635,260 Americans which is an average of 1740.4 deaths per day every day 365 days a year.Cancer kills 598,038 Americans, which is an average of 1638.5 deaths per day. Strokes kill 140,000 per year, which is an average of 383.6 per day. And over the past four years, 150,299 American lives were lost due to traffic accidents, which is an average of 103 deaths per day. Do the math, that's a daily total of 3,866 American deaths per day everyday on average due to heart problems, cancer, stroke and traffic accidents. And that is not a “pandemic” but 775 total deaths over a three month period is? Things that make you go hmmmmm!
Jim Campbell
Dunbar
