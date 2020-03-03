"No one is coming to get your guns! This is a Russian myth propagated over time. No one is in danger of losing the Second Amendment!"
I read that falsehood in a letter to the editor on the Op-ed page of the Herald-Standard, Wed., Feb. 19. The author of this blatant propaganda is an acquaintance of mine. We went to school together. As a matter of fact, I consider this guy to be the second smartest guy to ever attend St. John the Baptist grade school in Perryopolis. I would like to think he's a friend of mine who I tend to disagree with when he's wrong. Unfortunately he's been wrong a whole lot when it comes to politics.
Now I don't want to get into some ethnic bigotry, but I'm guilty of "philosophic bigotry."
I don't consider all Italians guilty of Fascism, even though Benito Mussolini was Italian. I don't consider all Germans guilty of Communism, even though Karl Marx was a German. I don't consider all Austrians guilty of Nazism, even though Adolph Hitler was an Austrian. I don't consider all Americans guilty of slavery, even though it continues today in Eastern Africa. I prefer to fault the guilty philosophy.
Ah, but for the sake of exposing a disingenuous argument, let's assume there's a hint of validity in what I read in that Feb. 19 opinion piece (I won't call it a "letter," because it didn't have an opening salutation and complimentary close at the end).
If losing your Second Amendment protections is a Russian myth, then "Beto" O'Roarke must be some Russian secret agent. He told us all during a democrat debate that "Hell yes," we're coming to get your AR-15s and AK-47s. As a matter of fact, all of the democrat candidates for president have said something similar. If it looks like a duck, walks like a duck and quacks like a duck, it's a duck.
However, this is a philosophic wrong, not an ethnic one. Hell's fire, we could even fault wannabe Indians; ie. Elizabeth Warren, but I don't think "wannabe" is an ethnicity. For adults, it's just the fantasy of an idiot.
Let's consider what I call philosophic bigotry. At this point in time, the democrat front-runner is Bernie Sanders. The kids love this guy, because he promises a whole bunch of "free stuff." Free college tuition, free healthcare, maybe free: energy, housing, electric cars, beer (I remember my college days) and God knows what else. Hmm, who is this guy with a bottomless wallet to pick up the tab for everything?
During the Reagan administration, Bernie was an "elector" for the Socialist Workers Party (SWP). Sounds benign, when you keep hearing about the myth of a socialist Scandinavia, but its far more sinister than that.
Bernie Sanders sympathized with the Iranian revolutionaries when they occupied our embassy in Tehran. They took Americans hostage for over a year and ruining Jimmy Carter's attempt to win a second term in the White House.
Back in the day, I knew a lot of people that came outta the SWP. One guy in particular was Lyndon LaRouche. However, Lyndon eventually saw the light and was pretty instrumental in selling the idea of "Star Wars" to the Reagan administration. Say what you will, but "Star Wars" is the main factor in the disintegration of the Soviet Union. It's so expensive the Soviets couldn't pay to play.
You see, the Socialist Workers Party (SWP) was a faction in the schism of the Communist Party USA (CPUSA). Kinda like the Reagan Republicans in the schism with the Fayette County Republican Party. The SWP are Trotskyites into expanding the Communist revolution worldwide.
The CPUSA were Stalinist into solidifying their bureaucratic hold internally and promoting the validity of the Soviet Union as a force of influence externally.
Recently, Bernie was called a communist, by Mike Bloomberg during the democrat debate in Nevada. Bernie called the truth a cheap shot, but it was the only thing "mini-Mike" got right.
I can understand how college kids might fall victim to Bernie's rhetoric. Who doesn't want someone else to "pick up the tab" for the things they receive? I really wish someone else would have picked up the tab for my education, but my family and I paid for it. "Never looking a gift horse in the mouth" might be in vogue, but horses can bite.
Recently, I started playing with Facebook. It's fun and I get a kick outta bursting the balloons of some people. Why? Because the uninformed are trying to stick a balloon full of smoke up a particular part of your anatomy. One naive kid has even indirectly accused me of writing false stuff to favor President Trump and against democrats. He even called my stuff: "garbage right wing propaganda."
He's entitled to be wrong, but where have I written a bold-faced lie? Truth be known, I forgot more than this "kid" will ever learn! I have an excellent memory. Why? Because I did what most only talk about.
John Lucas is a resident of Vanderbilt.
