As we again find ourselves grieving and being enraged over savagery in which innocent children and teachers were mowed down in rapid succession by an American terrorist, we ponder what we can do to make it less likely that this plague which is unique to the United States will continue to occur.
The answer is not simply to provide armed security. The Texas school and the Boston supermarket in which massacres occurred most recently had armed security. It did not deter the killing sprees. Here are some common sense solutions which would not infringe on Second Amendment rights:
- A male who is 18 years old does not have a fully formed brain nor is as mature as a female his age. He cannot purchase alcohol or cigarettes, but he may be taught how to use a gun and may lawfully acquire an arsenal of weapons. Increase the minimum age to purchase any firearm to 21;
- Close the loophole that allows many sales and transfers of guns to be exempt from background checks;
- Impose a waiting period in order for a gun purchaser to acquire their weapon;
- Every state should have and be required to enforce Red Flag laws, which while affording due process to the gun owner, enable guns to be confiscated from those who have demonstrated that they are a danger to themselves and others;
- Require prompt reporting of the loss or theft of firearms;
- Mandate safe storage of guns;
- Ban weapons of war from being in the hands of ordinary citizens;
- Finally, the following is easier said than done: Identify those who evidence mental illness, homicidal, or suicidal tendencies. Ensure that they do not have access to lethal weapons and that they receive treatment and as the cliche says, "If you see something, say something."
If we truly wish to be a society which is "pro-life," what could be more emblematic that desire than to provide a greater amount of certainty that we will not be mowed down in rapid fire by a demented young man/boy with a list of grievances?
As President Biden said in passionately and compassionately addressing the nation after the Buffalo supermarket massacre recently, "I am not naive. I know tragedy will come again." Yes, it will, Mr. President, but elected officials, why in God's name would we continue to make it so easy for them to take place?
Oren Spiegler
Peters Township
