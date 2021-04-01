Hate. A tiny, four-letter word with such big implications. I don't understand how, when or why this word became so powerful. What ever happened to love your neighbor? What ever happened to obeying and following the Ten Commandments? Why do people think they are so supreme that they are above the most basic laws? Maybe it's time we humans get knocked down a few pegs to realize we need to be more humble and obedient.
After everything that earth’s population has gone through over the last year, don't you think that we should be sick and tired of the evil, cruelty and negativity by now? Hasn't there been enough death? Hasn’t there been enough violence? Why is there so much killing? Why is there so much hatred?
Mass shootings have become so commonplace that we have become desensitized to them. We watch it on the news. We say, "Oh, that's terrible," but then we go about our business and forget about it. Let me address assault weapons. Why do you need them? Hunting? Whatever you’d hit would be torn to shreds. Can someone please explain why an individual feels the need to take an assault weapon to a public place like a grocery store and shoot individuals they don't even know? Those murdered people never did anything to that individual yet are now statistics. Those murdered people were parents, husbands, wives, brothers and sisters, and someone's kids. How many children will have to grow up now without parents? How many children who were their shopping with their parents that day will now be traumatized because of this incident?
It’s sad there are individuals in this world with their own agenda. These people go against the norm. I don't know why they have so much hated. I don't know why there's so much prejudice and discrimination. If we supported and enforced only the Golden Rule and nothing else, we would still be better off than we are right now. What’s the Golden Rule? Do unto others as you would have others do unto you. It's not brain surgery. If you want to be treated with respect then you treat others with respect. If you don't want to be bullied, then don't bully others. It’s basic common sense and maybe that’s the problem. Common sense has gone by the wayside.
What is it going to take for us to open our eyes and really see what’s going on around us? What is it going to take to make us to change the way we think and behave? People are not born with evil in their hearts. Babies are born pure and innocent. Evil, prejudice and hatred is learned from society. Children emulate their parents. They learn from their peers.
I wonder, will life ever get better? Will it ever be possible to live again in peace and harmony? Think about the legacy that we're leaving for our children. Is this what we want to give them? Do we really want another generation of hateful and racist people? We have to change. We MUST change.
Kathy Bartolotta
Tower Hill 2
