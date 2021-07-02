The pandemic had a severe negative effect on the academic achievement of most students. The pandemic proved that the best learning environment for the vast majority of students is to be in class and taught by a caring, talented teacher. Most students do not learn to their fullest in online classes.
As a result of the pandemic, most students are behind in their learning and need remediation, especially in the elementary grades and in the important subject of reading. Reading skills are essential in learning all other subjects.
We adults must insist that all students receive remediation and be educated in the subjects that they are not up to the recommended levels.
How can this be done? We could achieve this by starting the new school year after Labor Day and offering 15 days of in-class remediation in August. All involved must offer to sacrifice to help our students.
Teacher salary is a complicated topic. However, teachers might agree to work the August days for half salary. The school board could pay a portion of the salary, and the state, showing leadership, could pay the remainder. Using state and federal money, the local boards could afford to pay for the essential August classes.
We adults must insist that the state show leadership on bringing our students up to the recommended levels.
Yes, education is important, and we adults should contact our state and federal politicians and request that they offer government funding directly to our districts to fund the needed remediation.
Students are the most important element of our school districts.
Billy Elias
Uniontown
