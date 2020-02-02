There are political entities in Fayette and Washington County who want the power of their own, regardless of the success of the present 49th District Legislator, Bud Cook. Out of +/- 253 Pennsylvania Lawmakers, Representative Cook was among a select group of 17 who received a 100% rating for voting most consistently with the ideals articulated in our state and federal Constitutions, i.e., limited government, personal responsibility and lasting cultural values.
Bud Cook's efforts for his constituents in the 49th Legislative District are a matter of record. They can be verified through local newspapers, the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and several truthful local organizations. However, don't expect any local traditional political organization to tell you the truth. Local political organizations want their individual (puppet) in power, so unknown entities or groups can control them. But Bud Cook has entered the political scene as a conservative without the benefit of traditional party support, something new in politics.
Bud Cook has developed new streams of revenue for local private and public organizations that have been ignored for too long. Representative Bud Cook was and is responsible for generating grant monies totaling several millions of dollars for some of the following organizations; the Mon Valley and Steel Heritage Trail, Community Conservation Funding, School Grants to Charleroi and Ringgold School Districts, District 49 Rural Firefighters, Safety and Security Grants Awarded to District 49 Schools, Safe Water and Sewer Grants, 2.5 Million Dollars Grant to Rebuild Furnace at Pyrex Glassware Manufacturing Facility, Grant to rebuild Financial Management for Donora, State Grants for multiple Towns in the 49th Legislative District, Grants to assist Financially Distressed Charleroi Borough, a $4 million redevelopment funding for former Wheeling-Pittsburgh site for new manufacturing Jobs, 49th District Volunteers Fire and Ambulance Companies Award, etc.
It would be much appreciated if you would please continue to support and vote for Bud Cook as your Representative in the 49th Legislative District of Pennsylvania. Thank you.
Jacob Ely
Perryopolis
