Many residents of the Mon Valley have perceived for years, that the Pennsylvania Governmental body has neglected the needs of its citizens in favor of directing the effort of its work to the large cities of Philadelphia and Pittsburgh.
One life long resident of the Mon Valley, decided four years ago, to try to become an active participant in attempting to change the status-quo. He successfully ran to put himself in a position to help meet the needs of the area.
My friend Bud Cook, has many fine qualities which make his work in that position exceptional. Representative Cook has a listening ear and a doing ability.
Mr. Cook meets with teachers, farmers, business owners, and those supporting community groups, dedicated to improving the environment, recreational opportunities, job creation, blight conditions, drug addition, veterans issues, and many other citizen concerns. He hears from you the citizens.
Almost all of these issues require financial support after goals are set, in order for action to begin. Representative Cook has been successful in seeking and securing grants totaling more than $8 million. Those dollars are now working to help deal with the many problems facing the Mon Valley.
His work has just begun. Representative Cook needs your support to continue the fine work he is doing. Believe it or not, Primary voting is just around the corner.
Joan Land Davi
Greensburg
