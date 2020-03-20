I would like to send a big thank you, not only to health care workers, but also to grocery story, gas station, pharmacy, public safety, and service workers. These dedicated people risk their health every day as they report for work so that we can buy our food and live our lives in comfort and security. You are real heroes and we, the American public, Thank you!.
Ellen Hasbrouck
California, Pa.
(0) comments
