On Thursday, Feb. 20, the three Fayette County Commissioners voted unanimously for an ordinance to make Fayette County a Second Amendment Sanctuary (SASO). The final vote will be at their next monthly meeting.
This action was first publicly announced in this newspaper on Monday, three days before the 10 a.m. meeting. The terms of this ordinance were not published in their entirety and there was no prior announcement of even a plan to adopt this ordinance. An outside the county Second amendment activist organization quietly circulated a petition advocating this ordinance and their spokesperson was at the meeting.
Multiple county residents asked the commissioners to table this action or to add it as a referendum for the primary or general election. We cited the lack of timely notice, inability to read the actual ordinance, and many questions on its negative effect on the county's image. Our statements fell on deaf ears.
Not only was there no transparency in this action, the commissioners have failed to see that they work for all of us. Fayette County is the thirrd poorest county in the state, Uniontown was recently named the second most dangerous city, per capita, in the state, and we are continuing to lose residents and businesses. How will this ordinance do anything to change that? We have the terrible nickname of Fayettenam and this ordinance will only assure the name continues.
Deborah Mains
Uniontown
