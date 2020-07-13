I would like to say many thanks to the person(s) responsible for renovation of the old trough and now the mini-covered wagon on Route 40 going up/down the summit. Nice to see pride taken in this area.
Janice Arameish
Crucible
Monday, July 13, 2020 12:07 PM
