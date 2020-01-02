Impoverished, unemployable, and well, maybe at times a little different, Fayette County has a reputation that seems to rarely show up in a positive spotlight. No, not all of Fayette County fits this description, but unfortunately, the parts that do tend to get all the attention. This Christmas season, however, Fayette County really stepped up and displayed such generosity and love that it needs to be given a spotlight.
Every year with the help of several generous groups, Fayette County Children and Youth Agency is able to plan for and provide Christmas gifts to about 200 children that we are actively providing services to. Unfortunately, this agency also becomes involved with about the same number of new children during the holiday season alone that we have no way to plan for. To supplement this need, we had a toy drive this year, in which we attempted to “stuff” a large wooden sleigh full of gifts.
The toy drive began on December 2, and saw many generous colleagues, friends and family bring in items. We partnered with some local radio stations and saw an even bigger response. As we met with children and families, we made lists and watched some of those items appear in our sleigh.
On December 17 though, an amazing thing happened. Armed with a sign, a sleigh and even Santa Claus, we set up outside the Uniontown Walmart alongside Pickle FM radio, to wrap up our first ever toy drive. Feeling good that we had already filled the sleigh twice, we could not have anticipated the amazing response we got that day.
All day people came to our tent. They had heard us on the radio or gotten a flyer at the door, and they wanted to help. Our hearts were filled repeatedly as people brought shopping carts and trunks full of gifts or they brought us one item from a child’s list because it is all they could give. They shared their thoughts on what it meant to them to give the children in our community a gift that they had asked for. People put a lot of thought into the items they brought. People were giving gifts, not just making donations. Because of the generosity and compassion of our Fayette County residents, in addition to the lists that were filled by the usual generous groups, we were able to fill our sleigh a total of eight times.
Great job Fayette County, you really took care of your own this year. We asked them what they wanted for Christmas and you picked out the gifts they wanted and then some. You helped us deliver bags full of Christmas magic to over 400 children and teens that would have otherwise done without. So, from all of us at Fayette County Children and Youth, all of the tearfully and truly thankful parents, grandparents, and caregivers, and of course the kids across this county, thank you for your amazing generosity.
Jayme Shaffer
Children and Youth Services
