The annual Fayette County Firefighters Association memorial service and convention that was scheduled to take place in July of this year was cancelled because of public safety concerns. The convention was scheduled to take place from July 12-18 and was to be co-hosted by the Brownsville #1 and Brownsville South Side VFD'S. The memorial service that was scheduled to take place would be the 98th annual service of the association. I did contact Mark Hoffman of the Herald-Standard to see he if could run an article asking the clergy of local churches to remember in some way our departed members who have passed since our convention of last year. A front page article was accorded our request. The feedback that was received was heartwarming and we did appreciate the honor that was bestowed upon our departed members.
As part of our annual memorial service, we would also pay tribute to the nine firemen from Fayette County fire departments who, over a period of time, died in the line of duty. We decided that a service would be held at a later date in front of our Fallen Firefighter Memorial, located adjacent to the court house. Once again, I did contact Mark and another front page article was published. On Sunday, September 20, a memorial service was held. We would like to thank all those who attended our event and express our thanks to Ronald Shroyer, Regan Dally and Pastor Charles O'Brien for participating.
It is a time honored tradition of the Fayette County Firefighters Association of remembering our fallen comrades and they will always be remembered never forgotten. In death as in life it is not what they did but who they were. They were firemen who were willing to sacrifice everything because they believed in something.
Ed Zadylak
Chaplain of the Fayette County Firefighters Association
