“True leadership requires a team. A team of leaders. A team of followers. All Americans, red or blue, black or white, man or woman, traditional or not, are on the team, in some important manner or way.
Have our leaders in the White House and Congress forgotten this principle? If they have, then they need to be reminded-each American has something positive to offer to move all of us forward to a better place. Our leaders must first see all of us and then listen to our voices before making rash decisions and harsh statements, so easily broadcast to so many over the social media channels. And most importantly-our leaders must develop a strategy to include us all and that “none of us is as smart as all of us."
Which of our political leaders running for President most likely will follow this premise for the benefit of us all? If we listen to and read what each of them have and are saying, the choice seems to be very clear.
In answering that one question, each of us can thoughtfully reach the decision as to which political candidate will lead us on a better path in beginning to turn the corner to a better tomorrow, because new and Better Times are within our reach.
In casting our votes in November, we can begin our journey together to better times and places in our country. The best is yet to come. But we must make it happen and there is no time to waste in stepping forward and becoming involved and leading this discussion with others.
Please vote and don’t be fearful or uneasy about change, as it is the first signal of real growth!
Janice
Hibbs
