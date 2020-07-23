The economy will come back, perhaps sooner, perhaps later, but it will be back. The timing of the economy returning will have a lot to do with how we as individuals respond to the pandemic. Gathering together in groups to protest wearing a mask is no doubt our right, but is it the right thing to do?
When you are sick after attending a closely packed church or political rally is it right for the health care worker taking care of you to feel for their safety. Do you have the right to compromise the safety of the first-responder who has to come and transport you to the hospital? What about the rights of the nurse and doctor who have just worked a double shift and now have to take care of you because you are special and will not wear a mask or practice social distancing.
Sure you have rights, but those rights also come with responsibility to others, including your friends and family. Your rights even come with a responsibility to those you do not know. When I wear my ask I am helping to protect you, and as a courtesy and responsibility I ask that you extend the same courtesy to others. You do not not know where I have been or who I have been with that I may be carrying the virus and not even know it.
Had we listened to science instead of the politicians from the beginning, we might be ready to open schools and go back to work and get the economy on track. The politicians rushed this and others played "I have rights" game and the results are sad. Believe what numbers you want, a lot of people have died and many more will die as the result of our actions and our "rights."
WEAR YOUR MASK, the economy will come back, but the dead will stay dead.
Jack Hughes
Chalk Hill
