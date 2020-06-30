Between Democrats and Republicans regarding COVID-19 is the Democrats have an invisible barrier to the disease. According to some letter writers, the broadcast news and leaders on the left, the president's last rally will undoubtedly start another spike in COVID cases, deaths and hospitalizations. The protests, riots, muggings, arson, shootings, beatings and shoulder to shoulder interaction of the "Protests" won't cause any new cases or deaths because Democrats are surrounded by an invisible barrier. Is this some kind of disorder some people have that only actions of the right are wrong, but the same actions are absolutely correct if done by the left?
After almost 35 years in the capital, Nancy Pelosi is now somehow offended by statues and pictures of former Confederates and founders of the country. Best of all it doesn't stop there. Any name associated with the South, slavery, Confederacy, or any product now needs to be purged from our history. Pancake syrup, butter, military bases, ships, cars, teams, cities, flags are so offensive they need to be eliminated. They haven't gotten around to books yet, but they will. They have targeted movies, TV shows and anything they can interpret as offensive. While your on this purge, don't forget the Capitol "Washington D.C." has to go. And what about all the Democrat leaders from the South? Some were members of the KKK.
The latest stupidity is the new attack on Christianity. For some reason, Jesus and other biblical figures now cannot be pictured as being white. We need to remove these reminders of racism! No mention of what is to replace these images nor the realization that the main growth and spread of Christianity at it beginning was in Europe, which was predominantly white and naturally Jesus would be portrayed as white.
Every radical socialist experiment has started with the destruction of the countries history. From the Bolshevik revolution in Russia, to the rise of the Nazi Party in Germany, to the cultural revolution in China, to Cambodia, Venezuela, Cuba, ISIS in the Middle East. All were intent on destroying what came before. We as a country have always embraced our history and learned from it. We were always the tolerant country that could accept things we did not agree with, and not try to destroy those things. What the hell happened? We need a do over!
Jim Blair
Rostraver Township
(2) comments
Thank you Jim Blair. Good article with the truth. Nancy P is the biggest hypocrite in the USA!
Jim, are you sitting down? Jesus was not a white guy, hence his name, Jesus of Nazareth not Jesus of Sweden. Jesus was born and raised in the Middle Eastern region not in Europe. Jesus's life preceded Christianity, he preached in Synagogues and lived amongst observant Jews. Does any of this diminish Christ's message ? No is the obvious answer . Stick to the message of "Love thy neighbor" and forget the racial and political distractions. A true Christian will not be judged by skin color in the eyes of the Lord.
