For those with open eyes and a love of our country and its democratic system of governance, the kickoff of the January 6 committee public hearings constituted a blockbuster.
Although those who pay attention knew a great deal about what happened on our modern day of infamy and how it happened, the committee has placed a bright light on the extraordinary efforts engineered by a president whose monumental ego, extreme narcissism, and immorality pushed him to engage in one sham after another in a desperate effort to overturn the result of a legitimate election in order to remain in power.
We have a chilling realization of how close our fragile system came to being destroyed at the hands of the delusional and the dishonorable.
Committee vice chair, Wyoming U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney, is a rare American and a particularly unusual Republican. She is an ardent ideological foe of President Joe Biden, but she is willing to courageously stand up for the truth: that he won the election fair and square, and that those who fought to overturn the victory committed grave ethical violations and crimes against our country. For her bravery, she is likely to be ousted from office in the upcoming general election and she has placed her personal safety at risk.
Cheney said it all in the introduction to the hearings: "Tonight, I say this to my Republican colleagues who are defending the indefensible: there will come a day that Donald Trump is gone, but the stain of your dishonor will remain".
Many former Trump officials and confidants have revealed the turmoil that went on within the administration, particularly in its final days, and many have expressed regret for becoming involved with a delusional and dangerous president. Even William Barr, former Trump Attorney General and stooge, has come clean about the false claim that the election of 2020 was stolen from Trump: that it is"bull---t" and that his conspiracy theories about a stolen election were "nonsense." I am confident that many more will emerge over the years to come as they attempt to repair their reputations and build a legacy.
I am eternally grateful to the committee, and especially to profiles in courage like Liz Cheney. There are not many such individuals remaining within the party that has disowned her.
Oren Spiegler
Peters Township
